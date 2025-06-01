Four Giants Prospects Who Could Be Used As Trade Chips Near Deadline
The San Francisco Giants have had a great start to to the 2025 campaign, and even though they are in third place in their division, they are still very much in line for a playoff spot.
This past offseason felt much more like a table-setter for bigger moves down the road, but those could also be coming soon if Buster Posey feels the need to buy come the trade deadline.
Here are some prospects who could end up getting moved as parts of packages, with their organizational rankings using MLB Pipeline.
James Tibbs III - No. 4 Prospect
Tibbs was No. 13 overall pick back in the 2024 MLB draft, and he has been highly-touted due to his power potential.
The 22-year-old outfielder's hit tool is taking some time to develop, but his power has been looking promising this year with eight home runs and 22 RBI.
Also promising, he has drawn 33 walks while striking out just 31 times.
He walked 58 times with just 37 strikeouts during his final season with the Florida State Seminoles, so this isn't a shocking development. But it's nice to see him carry that over.
Trevor McDonald - No. 10 Prospect
McDonald made a three-inning MLB debut last year, but he hasn't been called back up this season due to some struggles.
The 24-year-old has a 5.06 ERA with a 1.438 WHIP and 8.6 K/9. He still has a fastball that ranges from the mid-to-high 90s and a solid arm slot.
There is enough there for the right-hander to be intriguing for another team, but he seems to be reaching his ceiling with the Giants.
Wade Meckler - No. 14 Prospect
Meckler is another player who could use a change of scenery, but has been on a nice stretch since coming back from injury.
In eight minor league games this year, the outfielder has posted a .333/.484/.375 slash line with six RBI and two stolen bases.
He's never packed much punch, but has a solid hit tool with some potential in the field.
Carson Seymour - No. 20 Prospect
The 26-year-old spent all of last season at Triple-A Sacramento and has been there again to start 2025, but he hasn't made any huge strides in a while.
He has 4.27 ERA with a 1.367 WHIP and has 59 strikeouts in 52.2 innings of work.
A nice improvement is cutting down on hits allowed, dropping from a 10.1 H/9 last year to 7.7 this season, so the right-hander could be someone who gets packaged up for an impact player.