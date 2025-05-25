Giants Highly Ranked Prospect Proving His Worth at Triple-A Sacramento
The San Francisco Giants are in a phenomenal position when it comes to their roster, as they have not only found current success, but they also have the prospects available in their farm system to put together a long-term contender.
Carson Whisenhunt is on the brink of being called up. Slugger Bryce Eldridge is working his way up, and Josuar De Jesus is an exciting up-and-coming shortstop with plenty of skills to build off of.
One of the other prospects who has started to show some impressive flashes of success is pitcher Carson Seymour, who has been solid in Triple-A so far, and continues to improve each start he makes.
Having more pitching prospects in the system is fun for the team no doubt, as they already have a strong rotation and bullpen at the MLB level. So knowing they can replace players who may go down with injury eventually is an exciting prospect.
Seymour is one of the players who has taken a bit longer to develop, but now that he has, he is producing against some higher level competition, and may end up finding himself a roster spot towards the back end of the 2025 season.
How Has Carson Seymour Performed So Far in 2025?
In 10 starts at Triple-A Sacramento this year, Seymour has a 3.59 ERA, 1.301 WHIP, 55 strikeouts to 23 walks, three home runs allowed and 47.2 innings pitched. His strikeout productivity is what makes his game really impressive, as he averages 2.39 per walk, and 10.4 per nine innings, which is significantly improved from 2.20 and 8.8 last season respectively.
He currently leads the Pacific Coast League with those 55 strikeouts, ahead of fellow Giants prospect Carson Whisenhunt, who holds 52. Among the group of starting pitchers, he holds the fourth-best ERA, seventh-best WHIP, third-best batting average allowed and the second-most innings pitched.
The one thing he has had a bit of an issue with this year, compared to previous seasons, is hitting batters, having thrown seven HBPs this year compared to eight in 29 appearances last year. These account for roughly 30% of his walks this season, and if he could cut that number in half, it would significantly improve his overall statline while also juxtaposing his strikeout number in comparison.
He has time to continue his development plan, but at 26 years old, the hope would be that he comes up to the MLB level sooner rather than later and gets some reps against the best of the best.