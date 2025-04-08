Four Reasons Why San Francisco Giants Can Sustain Incredible Start to Season
The San Francisco Giants are off to a surprisingly hot start with the best record in the National League. Now, the franchise will be hoping to prove that this is no fluke.
Despite not being considered a winner in the offseason, the Giants are red-hot to start the campaign, and moves made by president of baseball operations Buster Posey in the winter look smart so far.
The National League West is arguably the best division in baseball and San Francisco being in first place shows the caliber of start they are having this year.
With some excellent pitching combined with an improved offense, the Giants might be for real in 2025.
Here are four reasons why they can sustain the hot start.
Dynamic Bullpen Duo
Coming into the season, it figured to be Ryan Walker as the closer for San Francisco. The talented right-hander took over after the struggles of Camilo Doval last year, but Doval has bounced back so far in 2025, creating a good problem for the Giants.
So far, both have been excellent to start the campaign, with each sporting a 1.80 ERA and having five combined saves.
Since the Giants will likely play in a fair number of close games based on the roster makeup, having a great duo in the bullpen is a nice luxury.
Bounce Back Player
One player who has performed excellently in the lineup is centerfielder Jung Hoo Lee. After missing most of his rookie year because of surgery, the talented outfielder is having a bounce-back season and looks very comfortable at the plate.
So far in 2025, he is slashing .344/.400/.531 with six doubles already. Lee was a great hitter in the Korean League prior to coming to San Francisco, and he has really hit the ground running this campaign.
Emerging Star
While all eyes have been on the addition of Willy Adames, Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos might have flown under the radar after a really impressive 2024 campaign. Despite not getting much attention of recognition, he was arguably the second-best hitter on the team last year behind Matt Chapman.
Now, the 25-year-old slugger is looking to have a breakout season and become a household name. So far, the results have been excellent, slashing .308/.325/.615 with three home runs and nine RBI.
Great Starting Pitching
Coming into the campaign, the greatest strength of the team figured to be their starting pitching. However, there was some risk with veterans coming back from injury-plagued seasons.
So far, the results have been superb. Logan Webb, Jordan Hicks, and Robbie Ray all currently have ERAs under 3.50, and the performance of Hicks so far as a young pitcher has been extremely encouraging.
If the unit continues to perform well, San Francsico will be able to sustain success.