Giants Ace Dominates, Star Reliever Struggles in All-Star Game
The annual MLB All-Star game took place on Tuesday night under the lights of Truist Park in Atlanta, and the San Francisco Giants were well represented in the Midsummer Classic.
The club sent three of their elite pitchers to the showcase event; reliever Randy Rodriguez and both halves of their elite duo at the top of the starting rotation -- Robbie Ray and Logan Webb.
Of the grouping, only Rodriguez and Webb saw any action as Ray was ruled unavailable after making a start in the Giants' last game before the All-Star break this past Sunday.
Rodriguez was shaky in his appearance in the seventh, giving up a three-run blast to Athletics' slugger Brent Rooker. But Webb, on the other hand, was superb in the inning of work he clocked in on the bump.
National League skipper Dave Roberts subbed San Francisco's ace into the game to start the third, and tasked the righty with preserving the NL's early 2-0 lead.
Webb gave up a leadoff single to Tampa Bay Rays' star Junior Caminero on the first pitch he threw, but quickly settled in after the early misstep.
He got Detroit Tigers' star Javier Baez to roll over into a groundout, coaxed a pop-fly out to shallow left to get Athletics' shortstop Jacob Wilson and finished things off by getting another groundout from Baez's teammate in Gleyber Torres.
Given the nature of the exhibition, Webb wasn't given the opportunity to go further than this one frame of work, but he certainly did his part.
It was a textbook inning that Giants fans have come to expect from Webb, and it also helped to preserve the early advantage for the NL.
Things would get far more interesting later on in the star-studded matchup, but the National League ultimately came out on top thanks to Philadelphia Phillies' star slugger Kyle Schwarber's home run heroics in the first-ever swing-off.
Webb and the rest of the team will now have the next couple of days off before kicking off the final stretch of the campaign in earnest on Friday night against the Toronto Blue Jays.
