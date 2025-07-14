This Veteran Slugger Has Been Giants' Best Everyday Player So Far
The arrival of the 2025 All-Star break has given every team in baseball a much-needed break from the never-ending grind of the season and the opportunity to look back on how they've performed so far this year.
The San Francisco Giants, for their part, have once again found themselves in the race for the NL West pennant after essentially being non-factors over the past several seasons.
What's most impressive about the success the Giants have found so far is the fact that they've remained one of the game's top sides despite some pretty significant struggles at the plate.
Just about every San Francisco hitter has been rather unreliable in 2025, which has in turn led to the team going through long spells of low output at the dish.
This unfortunate trend has also led to some pretty interesting outputs as far as fWAR is concerned for the team.
Surprisingly enough, the Giants' best everyday player so far this season has been veteran slugger Matt Chapman, who entered the All-Star break as the team's leader in fWAR at 2.4.
The now-32-year-old leads the team in this all-encompassing metric by a substantial margin.
The second-place entry on the list is none other than recent addition Rafael Devers at 1.8, who has spent most of 2025 on a completely different team.
While Chapman certainly deserves his flowers, the fact that he's essentially been San Francisco's best position player with such a relatively low fWAR serves as yet another reminder of how inconsistent the team has been.
For reference, Chapman currently ranks 69th in all of baseball in fWAR, and he's the only guy in their lineup that has surpassed the 2.0 mark.
The Los Angeles Dodgers, for comparison, have four everyday players with an fWAR currently over 2.0, while the San Diego Padres currently have three.
All of this is to say, while Chapman has undoubtedly been impressive, the Giants also have to find a way to start getting more production out of the rest of their lineup if they want to truly compete come October.
