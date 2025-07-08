Giants Activate Casey Schmitt From Injured List, Option Infielder Tyler Fitzgerald
The San Francisco Giants announced some roster moves before Monday's game.
Casey Schmitt has been activated off the 10-day injured list, with Tyler Fitzgerald being optioned back to Triple-A Sacramento as the corresponding move.
Schmitt was placed on the IL after being hit by a pitch on June 25 against the Miami Marlins. He ended up with a bone bruise that led to left hand inflammation.
On the season, he is posting career-best numbers, slashing .276/.360/.439 with four homers, 15 RBI and 10 walks in only 34 games.
The 26-year-old has been a Giant for the entirety of his career after being second-round pick in 2022. He made his Major League debut in 2023, and since then, he has largely been up and down between Triple-A and the bigs.
Schmitt has checked played multiple positions this year for San Francisco, but has primarily been used at first and third base. He’s played in 15 games at both spots, getting 11 starts at first and 15 at third with just a single error recorded at both spots.
Fitzgerald is headed back to the minors after playing in 63 games this season for the Giants.
He’s slashed .227/.287/.333 on the year with three homers and 13 RBI, which is a steep drop in production compared to what he did during his breakout season in 2024.
He’s only checked in at second base for San Francisco this year, recording 152 assists, contributing to 33 double plays while having three errors.
The Giants kick off a series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday.
They’re searching for their 50th win as the All-Star break approaches.
