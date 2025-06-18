Giants Activate Justin Verlander and Patrick Bailey From Injured List
There is a lot going on regarding the San Francisco Giants right now.
Coming off their weekend blockbuster that featured the acquisition of superstar slugger Rafael Devers, the fanbase got to see him play in person on Tuesday for his debut with his new club.
Even though that game resulted in a loss for the Giants, there is a ton of buzz surrounding the team regarding what they can do in 2025 and in the future.
Now, San Francisco is getting some reinforcements.
According to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area, Justin Verlander and Patrick Bailey have both been activated from the injured list, with Logan Porter and Tristan Beck getting optioned to Triple-A Sacramento as the corresponding moves.
Verlander has been on the shelf since May 22 with a right pectoral injury.
The 42-year-old has not had the season he anticipated with a 4.33 ERA across his 10 starts with the third-lowest K/9 rate of his Hall of Fame career, but he is a major part of this rotation, especially now that top prospect Kyle Harrison is no longer in the mix after he was shipped to the Boston Red Sox as a featured part of the Devers trade package.
Hopefully this time away helped Verlander get 100% healthy.
He has been dealing with injuries for the last few years, so perhaps this extended period off the mound will get him right for the stretch run.
As for Bailey, he suffered a neck strain that caused the Giants to put him on the 10-day injured list that was retroactive to June 8. So he spent the minimum time on the IL with his activation coming on June 18.
Similarly to Verlander, San Francisco hopes that getting him healthy will allow their star defensive catcher to find himself on offense.
He's currently in the midst of his worst showing at the plate with a slash line of .185/.246/.272 and an OPS+ that's 50 points below the league average, notably poor marks even for someone who struggles on offense like him.
Porter appeared in five games while Bailey was on the shelf, but he didn't do much better with the bat in his hands by going just 1-for-7.
Beck made six appearances for the Giants during his stint from May 23 to June 18.
He looked good during the early going with just one earned run allowed in his first four outings across seven innings, but in his last two appearances, he gave up five earned runs in five innings to put his ERA at 4.50.
