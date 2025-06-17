Former Giants Boss Farhan Zaidi Wanted To ‘Disappear’ During Dodgers Series
The San Francisco Giants began a new era of baseball this past offseason after they fired president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi following another disappointing campaign.
Under Zaidi's tenure, the Giants missed the playoffs in five out of six years and outside of an outlier 107 win season in 2021 failed to have a winning record.
In his place, former franchise legend Buster Posey was hired and the approach has seemingly changed, with the latest aggressive move being a massive trade for Boston Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers.
By landing Devers, Posey did what Zaidi could not in six years: bring a superstar to the Bay Area.
Originally, Zaidi was hired to come to San Francisco previously as the general manager of the hated rival Los Angeles Dodgers. After being unable to replicate the success and being fired, he made major headlines by returning to the Dodgers in an advisory role.
For the first time since Zaidi made the second switch, the two storied franchises faced off this past weekend in a three-game series where the defending World Series champions took two out of three.
During the weekend, Zaidi spoke openly about how awkward it was for him with his former and current teams taking each other on.
"It is strange," Zaidi said during an exclusive interview with Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. "If I had my choice, I would just disappear or go to like a Caribbean island for three days and then come back once it’s over. It’s strange. It’s uncomfortable. Because, as I said, I do want to see the Giants do well. I do work for the Dodgers, so obviously I want the Dodgers to do well. I kind of just want this series to be over, and I want both teams to go on and be playing other teams."
Zaidi went on to not claim any responsibility for the Giants doing well despite the fact that it is many of his acquisitions who have led the resurgence in the Bay Area combined with some new faces as well.
San Francisco will face Los Angeles three more times with one series next month and two coming in the month of September.
Chances are it's not going to get much easier for Zaidi to watch his old and new ballclubs battle it out for what could be playoff positioning down the line.
