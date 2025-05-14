Giants Add to Infield Pipeline with Latest MLB Mock Draft Selection
The San Francisco Giants should be set at shortstop for the next seven years with the addition of Willy Adames. But planning for the future never hurts.
The Giants signed Adames this offseason to the biggest contract in franchise history. He’s not off to a great start at the plate, but with a long-term deal he’ll be given the rope to turn things around.
Once this deal is up, the Giants will probably have to pivot to a new shortstop. In a recent mock draft by Baseball America, the publication provided a potential back-up plan with prep shortstop Kayson Cunningham at No. 13 overall.
Who is Kayson Cunningham?
The shortstop goes to Johnson High School in San Antonio, Texas. Recently, the city has produced two first-round picks, both from MacArthur High School. Those would be brothers — Josh Jung to the Texas Rangers in 2019 and Jace Jung to the Detroit Tigers in 2022. Both went to college at Texas Tech, but both are in the Majors now.
Cunningham is seen by most scouts as a player that could go in the top half of the first round, with Baseball America giving him a draft range between Nos. 11-13.
The writer of the mock, Carlos Collazo, compared him to Detroit Tigers first-round pick Kevin McGonigle, who also came from the prep ranks. Cunningham has a reputation as a pure hitter.
“…teams who want to be confident in a pure hit tool won’t have many players more appealing than him,” Collazo wrote.
He also wrote that he’s more likely to move to second base at the professional level, which may give him a clearer path to the Majors with the Giants if he progresses quickly.
The Giants selected outfielder James Tibbs III with their first-round pick last year. The former Florida State star is at High-A Eugene in his first full professional season.
San Francisco’s 2023 first-round pick, first baseman Bryce Eldridge, is considered the future at the position and is the organization’s only Top 100 prospect. He’s currently at Double-A Richmond, close to his Vienna, Va., hometown.
The Giants went UConn two-way player Reggie Crawford in the first round in 2022. He’s taking the pitching route but is covering from labrum surgery in his throwing shoulder.
In 2021, San Francisco selected pitcher Will Bednar from Mississippi State, He is at Richmond.
In 2020 the Giants selected catcher Patrick Bailey out of NC State. He made his MLB debut in 2023 and is considered one of the best defensive catchers in the game.
The 2025 MLB draft will be held Sunday and Monday, July 13-14, during All-Star Weekend in Atlanta.