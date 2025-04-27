San Francisco Giants Working Without All Selections for Upcoming MLB Draft
The San Francisco Giants will be working a bit short-handed when it comes to the 2025 MLB Draft later this year.
San Francisco, like the rest of the league, learned its bonus pool money for the draft earlier this week. MLB.com reported that the Giants will have $8.403 million to work with to sign its selections in the first 10 rounds.
But, the Giants won’t have all of their selections in the first 10 rounds.
San Francisco surrendered its second-round pick after it signed shortstop Willy Adames, who received a qualifying offer before free agency that requires draft pick compensation to his former team.
The Giants also don’t have a fifth-round pick.
The majority of the Giants’ bonus pool is tied up in its first-round pick, as San Francisco will select No. 13 overall. That pick could receive $5.524 million, though the Giants could pay that player higher or lower based on their interest in the player.
San Francisco also had the No. 13 pick last year, and it selected James Tibbs III and paid him a $4.75 million signing bonus.
The Giants do have a habit of outspending their bonus allotment. In the 13 years that MLB has used the bonus pool method to pay draft picks, San Francisco is one of four teams to exceed their pool every year.
Exceeding the pool comes with a punishment, depending on how much.
Per MLB rules, a club that spends under 5% over its pool pays a 75 percent tax on the overage. Between 5-10%, the price goes up to surrendering a first-round pick and paying a 75 percent tax on the overage.
For exceeding by 10-15%, a team can lose a first-round pick, a second-round pick and pay a 100% tax on the overage.
If a team goes over by 15%, they lose two first-round picks and pay a 100% tax on the overage.
Players picked in the final 10 rounds can be signed to a bonus of $150,000. As long as they don’t exceed that bonus for each player signed, it won’t come out of their pool.
San Francisco Giants 2025 MLB Draft Pool Money
Bonus Pool: $8,403,300
First Round
No. 13: $5,524,300
Third Round
No. 85: $935,300
Fourth Round
No. 116: $654,700
Sixth Round
No. 176: $371,000
Seventh Round
No. 206: $289,900
Eighth Round
No. 236: $232,000
Ninth Round
No. 266: $204,400
Tenth Round
No. 296: $191,700