San Francisco Giants' Willy Adames All Charged Up to Play Alongside New Teammate
The San Francisco Giants had their first full squad workout of spring training on Monday at the Scottsdale stadium. Fans were excited to watch their favorite stars sitting behind the first base dugout of the sporting facility in Scottsdale.
After finishing 80-82 the previous season, San Francisco's offseason was focused around the signing of Willy Adames.
Adames is already looking sharp alongside his new teammates. The veteran shortstop even started working out inside the facility in Arizona a month before pitchers and catchers reported in order to be in shape before he joined the team.
After more than three seasons, the Adames left the Milwaukee Brewers to sign a seven-year, $182 million contract with the Giants in free agency.
The 29-year-old looked eager to join his new teammates, especially San Francisco's third baseman, Matt Chapman.
During an interview Adames talked about Chapman saying, "That's something that I'm looking forward to, you know, playing along his side. ...You know he’s going to catch everything,” Adames said. “He already told me, like, you're not going to have to worry about the backhand. So I’m like, man, I just have to work on my glove side.”
In March 2024, Chapman signed a three-year, $54 million contract with the Giants, which included opt-outs after the first two seasons. This turned out to be a short-term, prove-it contract.
In the end, Chapman batted .247 in 2024, earning his sixth Gold Glove and placing number 11 in the NL MVP voting with 27 home runs, 78 RBI, 15 stolen bases, a.790 OPS, 17 defensive runs saved, and a 7.1 WAR. All of those numbers were higher than any of the ones he had in Toronto.
During this "prove it" time Chapman came close to the output he achieved at the Oakland Athletics, where he was at his best.
Ultimately, the five-time Gold glove winner signed a $151 million, six year extension with the Giants last September.
The Giants' left infield looks secure for now as they acquired Adames in free agency and Chapman signing a long term contract extension last September.
The addition of a experienced slugger at first base looks like the only thing that the Giants desperately need if they want to break the .500 ceiling.