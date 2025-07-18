Giants Boss Says It's 'Just a Matter of Time' Until Rafael Devers Catches Fire
The San Francisco Giants have had a strong first half to their 2025 season behind quality pitching and some high-powered offensive outbursts.
This success led the team to make an all-in move earlier in the year, acquiring slugger Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox in a trade.
The unfortunate reality since that deal was completed is that Devers has struggled immensely, slashing .202/.330/.326 with two home runs, 10 RBI, eight runs, 34 strikeouts and 17 walks. This comes across 109 plate appearances, so he has had ample time to showcase his skillset, and instead has not produced.
Additionally, he has not yet played in the field, and the team is attempting to work him towards that point in the near future. This is going to be more of a project than initially anticipated, but the exceptional player is still there; he just needs to find his momentum again.
His start to 2025 with the Red Sox was even slower, not putting up a hit in 19 at-bats while striking out 15 times.
He found his stride after that, though, and president of baseball operations Buster Posey believes the star slugger will find it now.
In a recent interview with Brian Murphy and Markus Boucher of KNBR, Posey stated the following regarding Devers and what he believes has been the case with him so far.
"Yeah, it's an adjustment period, I mean this guy's been in one organization his entire life, and now to come over, everything's different. Not just the ballpark and teammates ... but where you're living. So it's an adjustment period ... So, yeah, look, Raffy Devers has been in the big leagues now for, whatever it's been, eight or nine years, and a guy like that, you know it's just a matter of time before he gets going."
It will be intriguing to see how Devers handles this adversity over the course of the second half of the year and whether or not he is able to adjust and improve once again.
Hopefully, he can find some momentum coming out of the All-Star break and put together quality plate appearances to get himself back on track and catch fire like Posey belives will happen.
