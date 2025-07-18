Giants Farm System Skyrockets Up From Last Place in Rankings After 2025 MLB Draft
The San Francisco Giants' farm system was down in the dumps for a while, but has started to make some great progress over the past few weeks and the 2025 MLB draft.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently released his latest farm system rankings, accounting for the 2025 MLB draft, and the Giants jumped way up from last place to No. 23.
They may still not be elite, but they are in a far better place than they were a few weeks ago. It is extra impressive that the farm has been able to move up, even still feeling the loss of James Tibbs III in the Rafael Devers trade.
First-round draft pick Gavin Kilen made his rankings debut at the No. 7 overall spot in the organization. He is considered a Tier 4 prospect, which means that he is at least a Top 200 player with plenty of room to grow.
Kilen was picked because they don't expect him to be within the farm system for very long, so he may not ever be considered an elite prospect. That doesn't mean he isn't a fun player, though.
The 21-year-old posted a .357/.441/.671 slash line with 15 home runs and 46 RBI in the SEC this past season. That level of hit tool and power potential is very excitiing for a second baseman.
In order, the top five San Francisco prospects are as follows: 1B Bryce Eldridge, SS Josuar De Jesus Gonzalez, OF Bo Davidson, SS Jhonny Level and LHP Carson Whisenhunt.
Eldridge is the only non-Tier 4 prospect in the top five and he is all the way up in Tier 1, which means that he is a top-25 player in their overall rankings.
Level was pointed out as a focus player in this update, because of the fantastic start to his professional career. Over his first 101 career games, he has posted a .286/.387/.513 slash line with 18 home runs and 33 stolen bases.
The rest of the five are are OF Dakota Jordan, Kilen, RHP Argenis Cayama, SS Diego Velazquez and LHP Jacob Bresnahan.
Cayama, like Level, was a 2024 international signing that has been red hot since debuting. He has a fastball that can already get up to 97 and pairs it with a solid slider.
He has a 2.37 ERA in his first professional starts with a 1.141 WHIP and 83 strikeouts in 68.1 innings of work.
