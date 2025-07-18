Giants Must Get More Production From Rafael Devers in Second Half of the Season
With the second half of the 2025 MLB season set to kick off in earnest this weekend, a number of teams will be looking to continue building towards a deep postseason run.
Among this grouping are the San Francisco Giants, who enter the back-half of the campaign with a 52-45 record, and are currently in third-place in the extremely competitive NL West standings.
Much of the Giants' success this year has been driven by their stellar pitching staff, but if they want to have any hope at making a run this fall, then the offense is going to have to start pulling its weight.
More News: Giants Have One Distinct Advantage When It Comes to Wild Card Race
One guy in particular that San Francisco will be looking to get more out of is their recent blockbuster trade acquisition, Rafael Devers.
The Giants made the massive deal to acquire the three-time All-Star from the Boston Red Sox back on June 15 in hopes that he could provide the spark at the plate they had been desperately reaching for all season.
Through his first month in the Bay, though, Devers has unfortunately been extremely underwhelming, posting just a .202/.330/.336 slash line and hitting only two homers across 89 at-bats in a San Francisco uniform.
At the time of the trade, Devers was slashing .271/.401/.504 for the Red Sox with 15 homers, and looked well on his way to yet another All-Star selection.
More News: Giants Ace Dominates, Star Reliever Struggles in All-Star Game
Seeing such a drastic downturn in Devers' production after the move to the Giants has obviously been rather concerning, especially considering how well he was hitting with the Red Sox prior to being traded.
Injury could be playing a role, as reports have recently come out that the slugger is dealing with an apparent lower back issue, or it could be something else entirely.
Whatever the cause for the steep dip in production may be, though, it's clear that San Francisco and Devers have to find a way to get things back on track at the plate.
Devers was brought over to be the driving force for this Giants' lineup, and that's what he's going to have to be if this team wants to realize its full potential.
More News: Giants Release Two Young Outfield Prospects From Their Minor League System
As such, Devers regaining his elite form again could be the difference between the Giants becoming true World Series contenders, or ending up with a disappointing early exit come playoff time.
For more Giants news, head over to Giants On SI.