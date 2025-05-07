Giants Break Longstanding Team Record in Thrilling Extra Innings Win
The San Francisco Giants knocked off the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night by a score of 14-5 in one of the craziest games of 2025 so far, and they also made some franchise history in the process.
After jumping out to an early lead, the Giants would enter the bottom of the ninth inning with a 5-3 advantage needing just three outs to secure the win. With their normally stout closer Ryan Walker on the mound, things appeared to be all but wrapped up.
Chicago had other plans however, as they knocked in two runs to tie the game and send it into extras. Neither side was able to plate a run in the tenth, but the top of the 11th is where San Francisco's bats really came alive in record-breaking fashion.
Giants Make History Against Chicago Cubs
The Cubs sent veteran righty and former Houston Astros star Ryan Pressly out to start the inning, and the Giants absolutely torched him for nine runs. Pressly wasn't even able to record a single out before being pulled, capping off one of the worst outings of his lengthy career.
The offensive explosion San Francisco had in the 11th not only secured them the victory, but it also broke a team record that had stood for almost a century. Per NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic, the nine runs the Giants plated set the team record for the most runs ever scored in a single extra inning frame.
Per Pavlovic, the previous franchise record was eight runs, a mark the team achieved twice in both 1929, and again in 1940. The franchise was still located in New York on both of these occasions, which makes Tuesday night's feat all the more impressive.
The extra innings explosion also helped the Giants move back to within two games of the NL West leading Los Angeles Dodgers. Keeping pace in what's become the most competitive division in all of baseball is crucial as the season rolls along, so being able recover from the blown ninth inning lead is huge.
The fact the team was able to set a new franchise record while doing so is just icing on the cake. Now San Francisco will turn their attention to securing the series win at Wrigley Field on Wednesday night, before heading to Minnesota for a weekend showdown against the Twins.