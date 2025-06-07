Giants Bullpen's Best Kept Secret Will Soon be MLB Household Name
The San Francisco Giants have a few needs that have to be addressed ahead of the MLB trade deadline if they want to remain contenders.
Virtually all of them are with their lineup.
The Giants have struggled to consistently score runs this season, putting immense pressure on their pitching staff to get the job done. It would be great to relieve some of that pressure with better performances at the plate.
Looking to turn things around offensively, San Francisco made some major changes to their roster this week. Starting first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. was designated for assignment along with backup catcher Sam Huff.
The Giants were afforded this amount of time to see how things would play out with a few struggling players in large part because of how dominant their pitching staff has been.
Their starting rotation, anchored by one of the best one-two punches in baseball of Logan Webb and Robbie Ray, has been fantastic.
But, the real strength of this team has been the bullpen, where dominant outings have become the norm.
Camilo Doval is a recognizable name, a former All-Star who has regained the closer’s role with his performance in 2025. Tyler Rogers is a steady veteran, known for his unique windup, making a strong case to be an All-Star this year.
Randy Rodriguez Won't Be a Secret for Long for Giants
Competition will be fierce for a spot in the National League All-Star team, as he will be competing against his teammate, Randy Rodriguez.
A little-known reliever coming into the campaign, Rodriguez didn’t perform too well as a rookie in 2024 with a 4.30 ERA across 35 appearances and 52.1 innings with a -0.2 bWAR.
This year, he has taken his production to another level, being named the best kept secret on the Giants by Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report. But, he won’t be under the radar much longer, turning into one of the most dominant relievers in baseball.
Rodriguez made history in May, becoming the first Giants pitcher to record at least 20 strikeouts in a month without allowing a run.
He has been on fire all season, allowing zero runs in 26 out of his 27 appearances on the year.
Rodriguez has thrown 28.1 innings, striking out 41 batters with a minuscule 0.64 ERA. His FIP of 1.07 and ERA+ of 611 certainly back up that his production has been out of this world in 2025.
He is contributing to what might be the best bullpen in baseball, helping overcome what has been an anemic offense at times this campaign.