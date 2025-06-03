Giants Star Reliever Keeps Up Red-Hot Production After Historic Month
The San Francisco Giants are going to remain contenders in the National League with how good their pitching staff is.
If their lineup can provide even league-average production, they are going to be incredibly tough to beat.
The starting rotation looks great, anchored by a strong one-two punch of Logan Webb and Robbie Ray, who are both performing like aces. Youngsters Landen Roupp, Hayden Birdsong and Kyle Harrison are all thriving regardless of the role the team has them in.
While they are garnering a lot of the attention as former top prospects, the Giants have another young pitcher turning into a star on their pitching staff.
Reliever Randy Rodriguez has come out of nowhere in 2025, turning into the new fireman that manager Bob Melvin knew the team had to find with Ryan Walker moving into the closer’s role from the start.
Randy Rodriguez Is Turning Into Star in Giants’ Bullpen
As a rookie in 2024, his performance was up-and-down. He recorded a 4.30 ERA across 52.1 innings with 53 strikeouts and a -0.2 bWAR.
Rodriguez remained part of the bullpen heading into 2025, but he has gone from middle reliever/clean up duty kind of pitcher to an integral part of the late-inning and high-leverage game plan for Melvin.
He put together a historic month of May, making 12 appearances and throwing 13 scoreless innings with 20 strikeouts.
Rodriguez is the first pitcher in franchise history to strike out at least 20 batters and not allow a run in a single calendar month. Opponents found zero success against him, getting only five hits and drawing three walks in 45 plate appearances.
He wasted no time getting to work on repeating that performance in June, firing a scoreless inning with two strikeouts against the San Diego Padres.
Their NL West rivals are the only team to have scored a run against Rodriguez this season, scratching across two on April 29.
24 out of his 25 appearances thus far this season have been scoreless, giving Rodriguez an incredible 0.68 ERA in 26.2 innings with 38 strikeouts.
His improvement has been remarkable, putting him in the mix for an All-Star spot despite not registering a save yet in his career.