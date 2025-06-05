Buster Posey Shares Early Thoughts About Giants' Trade Deadline Plans
After a promising start to the 2025 MLB season, the San Francisco Giants experienced an offensive slump that persisted for weeks, leading to losses in games that the pitching staff gave them a chance to win.
Buster Posey made moves that could define the Giants' campaign, and in his first year as president of baseball operations, he made his presence felt.
The roster shakeup on Wednesday ignited a spark that ended a 16-game streak of scoring four runs or less.
Posey relied on his time as a player to begin navigating out of the offensive stagnation.
His playing days were also full of madness around the MLB trade deadline in July, and he'll look to rely on that extensive experience as these next two months play out.
How Does Buster Posey View Trade Market for Giants?
Posey's significant flurry of roster moves sent a message that the standard wasn’t good enough.
It also conveyed that the front office expects the pitching staff to be competitive in the postseason, provided the offense can overcome their current ice-cold spell.
That should make them clear buyers at the trade deadline.
Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports Posey admits to feeling pressure to provide better run support with the caliber of pitching they have, but that urgency can't overcome the fact that the deadline is two months away.
Posey's noticed a hesitance around the league to make trades, likely a result of the third wild-card spot that has held teams back from making moves before the last possible stretch.
There's also value in holding an asset closer to the deadline when teams can spark a bidding war.
With plenty of ball games to play until July 31, Posey doesn't see much need in initiating trade talks.
"There's never any certainty," Posey said. "I do know this. Even though this is my first year doing this, there's never any certainty that you're going to be able to improve even if you wanted to. We can't sit around and wait for somebody to come in via trade. We've got to go out and get the job done with this group."
Posey was aggressive in his recent roster moves, and in doing so, he placed the onus on the team to position themselves into being buyers.
Sometimes, all it takes is momentum, and San Francisco has that following their 6-5 win over the San Diego Padres.