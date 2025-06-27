Giants Baseball Insider

Giants Calling Up Rookie Pitcher For MLB Debut, Option Sean Hjelle

The San Francisco Giants are calling up a rookie to make his MLB debut and are optioning a struggling reliever.

Dylan Sanders

Mar 1, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Carson Seymour (77) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Camelback Ranch-Glendale.
Mar 1, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Carson Seymour (77) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
The San Francisco Giants are shifting around their pitching staff, including calling up a rookie to make his MLB debut.

On Friday morning, the Giants announced their roster moves for the day. Right-handed pitcher Carson Seymour has been re-called from Triple-A and struggling reliever Sean Hjelle is being optioned down there as the corresponding move.

Seymour was acquired a few years ago during the J.D. Davis and Darin Ruf trade, sort of just being thrown in. Now, he has progressed into an intriguing starter and could become the most impactful player involved in the deal.

The 26-year-old has a power sinker and two-seam fastball combination with solid slider to boot. While he has been starting in the minors, he could make sense as a bullpen arm as well.

In 15 starts at the Triple-A level this year, he has posted a 3.89 ERA with a 1.351 WHIP and 10.1 K/9. He strikes a lot of batters out, but also has an issue with walks. He has a 4.55 FIP, meaning that there is some room to grow still.

Hjelle getting optioned seems like it could be the best path forward for all involved right now, while the off-the-field issues get settled.

Last Saturday, San Francisco confirmed that MLB was investigating Hjelle after his wife alleged abuse in a social media video that went viral.

On Thurday night, the 28-year-old got lit up by the Miami Marlins, giving up five hits and four runs in an inning of work. He now has a 6.75 ERA on the season.

