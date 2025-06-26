Giants Named Ideal Trade Deadline Splash Fit for All-Star From Division Rival
The San Francisco Giants have surprised folks both on and off the field this season.
On the field, a first half that has exceeded the expectations of most has the Giants well within the playoff picture. They have even have somewhat kept pace in a National League West, which is looking like the toughest division in Major League Baseball.
Off the field, San Francisco finally acquired the star player they have been trying to land for years in Boston Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers.
If the Giants to make another move to shore themselves up as contenders and add another dangerous piece to an offense which has certainly been their weakness, there's a possible deal to be made within their own division.
In a ranking of the top available players at the trade deadline next month and where they could wind up landing, Jeff Passan of ESPN mentioned Arizona Diamondbacks slugging first baseman Josh Naylor as one of the 10 best.
San Francisco was named a fit along with the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and Red Sox.
Though Passan only gave Naylor a 30% chance of actually being traded, bringing in someone like him has the potential to change the outlook for this franchise.
Devers, notably, is currently supposed to play some games at first, but if the Giants could shore up that spot with Naylor and allow Devers to zero in on the designated hitter role, this becomes a much more complete team that could make a serious run.
Naylor has slashed .307/.363/.479 with 10 home runs and 53 RBI this year, collecting 89 hits through 76 games so far.
The Diamondbacks were thought to be a contender before the season, but injuries and inconsistent play have them on the brink of seller status with roughly five weeks before the deadline.
While they may be hesitant to send Naylor to a division rival, the fact that the 28-year-old is a free agent after the season and is effectively a one-year rental in a season where they are out of it should mitigate that fact.
Arizona could get on a roll in the next couple of weeks and try to buy instead of sell, however, if things go the other way, Naylor becoming available becomes a very realistic possibility.
San Francisco must be ready to pounce in that scenario to add the final piece to a team which is capable of winning right now if the right moves are made.
