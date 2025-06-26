Wilmer Flores Has Been Giants Best Hitter in This One Key Metric
Offensive production has been tough for the San Francisco Giants to consistently produce throughout the 2025 MLB regular season.
It is a major reason why they went out and acquired slugger Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox, hoping he would help elevate the lineup to another level so they can legitimately challenge the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.
With him in the mix, pressure should come off the other players.
Someone to keep an eye on is Wilmer Flores, who had been the designated hitter all season but is now playing first base so that both sluggers can be in the lineup.
After focusing solely on hitting to start the campaign, can Flores maintain his level of production and remain healthy now that he will be playing the field with regularity again?
The Giants certainly hope so, because he has been arguably their most consistent run producer thus far in 2025.
On the season, Flores has a .247/.321/.395 slash line with 11 home runs, seven doubles and 54 RBI.
It has been a remarkable bounce back campaign after he struggled mightily in 2024.
Injuries derailed him, failing to produce in any facet after a career-year in 2023 when he hit 23 home runs.
Flores has been able to get back on track in 2025, but arguably the most impressive thing about his performance is his ability to always come through when it matters most.
As shared by Thomas Nestico on X, the San Francisco slugger is one of the best performers in the MLB in high-leverage situations. His 0.74 clutch score is 18th-best in baseball, consistently performing in the most pressure-packed situations.
In 96 plate appearances with two outs, Flores has a .755 OPS. With runners in scoring position, he made 82 plate appearances and produced a .998 OPS, consistently coming through and creating runs for the team.
When he has come to the plate with two outs and runners in scoring position, Flores has an impressive .978 OPS in 39 plate appearances.
His numbers, when broken down by innings, are the most productive late in games as well, from inning seven-through-nine, with a .276/.326/.414 slash line.
Flores has excelled when facing relief pitchers, something other hitters struggle with when seeing a different pitcher for the first time.
He has dominated with a .300/.366/.491 slash line in 123 plate appearances, hitting six home runs and three doubles, while driving in 34 runs.
