Giants Can Address Major Lineup Weakness in Trade Deadline Deal With Brewers
The San Francisco Giants desperately need to figure something out at first base because they production they have received there to this point will not cut it.
They are looking to shake things up, moving on from LaMonte Wade Jr. on Wednesday afternoon.
He, along with backup catcher Sam Huff, were both designated for assignment. It is an unfortunate end to Wade’s tenure with the franchise, as he was a productive hitter for them the last two years, recording an OPS+ of 120 both campaigns.
Taking over for him in some capacity will be Dominic Smith, who was signed to a contract and will immediately be on the active roster tonight against the San Diego Padres. He was with the New York Yankees Triple-A affiliate before being signed.
A former first-round pick, Smith has never quite lived up to that billing. He showed flashes earlier in his career with the New York Mets, but nothing sustainable.
Even with his addition, the Giants should not stop seeking out improvements at the corner infield spot and their lineup in general.
San Francisco needs to find some more impact performers offensively if they are to remain in the playoff hunt in the National League.
One team that would be a great trade fit for them is the Milwaukee Brewers, who are currently in the wild card hunt with a 33-29 record. But, their outlook isn’t great, with Baseball-Reference giving them 34.8% odds of making the postseason.
The next few weeks will determine where they land as buyers or sellers. If it is the latter, Rhys Hoskins would be the perfect trade target for the Giants.
Rhys Hoskins Would Be Perfect Trade Target for Giants
He is having an excellent bounceback campaign with a .264/.358/.451 slash line, hitting nine home runs with nine doubles and 35 RBI.
Infusing that kind of power into the lineup would be a huge boost for San Francisco, who ranks in the bottom half of virtually every offensive statistic.
Their big offseason acquisition, shortstop Willy Adames, has not had the kind of impact the team had hoped for to this point. Left fielder Heliot Ramos is currently the only player on the team with an OPS of at least .800.
Hoskins would be a great platoon partner for Smith, should he play well enough to warrant consistent playing time. It has been a while, but he also has experience playing some left field and could help in a pinch there.
Alas, it wouldn’t be his glove that the Giants are acquiring him for. He is a seasoned veteran with an extensive track record of being able to get on base and hit for power, two things San Francisco needs more of.
Also of importance, he is a rental, which means the path would still be clear for top prospect Bryce Eldridge, who was recently promoted to Triple-A.