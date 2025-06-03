Giants Wisely Promote Thriving Top Prospect Bryce Eldridge
As the San Francisco Giants continue to try and remain a contender in the National League West, they have reportedly promoted their top prospect to Triple-A.
Even though the Giants have played very well this season, first base has been a massive issue for the team. LaMonte Wade Jr. has not performed well offensively, leaving a sizeable void in the lineup.
While the batting order has done well enough this year, they do need some help at the position.
Fortunately, their top prospect Bryce Eldridge plays the position and he has reportedly been called up to Triple-A to continue his quest toward making the Majors.
In Double-A this campaign, the talented slugger slashed .280/.350/.512 with seven home runs and 20 RBI in 34 games.
The slugger has certainly looked good at the plate and the call-up was well-deserved. Now, if things go well at the next level for Eldridge, the possibility of him getting called up to the Majors has certainly increased with the move.
If he is able to put together a couple of good months in Triple-A, the Giants getting him up to help the team at a position of need makes a lot of sense.
The 20-year-old was able to get some time with the team in spring training a couple of months ago, which likely has helped prepare him for what has been a successful year in the minors so far.
Now, he will have one more hurdle to jump before a trip to San Francisco to play in the Majors will be next.