Which Giants Slugger Has Best Chance to Snap Team's 30-Home Run Drought?
It has been quite a long time since any member of the San Francisco Giants has hit 30 home runs in a single season.
Between an organizational challenge in landing big-name players and free agency and a pitcher-friendly home ballpark, no Giant has achieved the feat since Barry Bonds hit 45 in 2004.
To put that into context, 15 different teams boasted at least one 30-home run hitter in the 2024 season alone.
One of those players, former Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames, now plays for San Francisco, but he has just five blasts this season with virtually no chance of breaching 30.
Can Any San Francisco Giant Hit 30 Home Runs in 2025?
As the calendar turns to June, three different Giants hitters are on pace to have a chance with 10 home runs each.
We'll take a quick look at each of the three and see how much of a chance they have to make some franchise history come early October.
Matt Chapman
In his age 32 season, Chapman has continued to rediscover form closer to what he showed in Oakland than what he found in Toronto.
Chapman has 10 homers in 58 games, and he is slugging .426. According to Statcast data, he has room to fare even better from a home run standpoint. He sits 95th percentile in average exit velocity, but just 39th percentile in launch angle sweet spot rate.
It's an open question if he even wants to make such an adjustment, but an increase in launch angle could allow him to ramp up his pace a bit and really challenge 30.
Heliot Ramos
Ramos got off to a really promising start in the power department when he clubbed three home runs in the team's first five games of the season.
The right-handed outfielder then went 25 games without hitting a homer again, seemingly taking him out of the running for this accomplishment.
But Ramos got back on track in May, clearing the fences six times to get to 10 in 57 games, putting him on an ever-so-slightly better pace than Chapman.
Wilmer Flores
Flores, a veteran slugger with heavy splits who hit a career-high 23 home runs for San Francisco back in 2023, is on pace to set a new highmark for his career with 10 in 58 games this year.
Flores' homers have come in bunches to an even more drastic degree than Ramos, as the Venezuelan hit three in the first four games of the season, and then smacked another three in a May 16 win over the Athletics.
He has not hit any since then. Given how temperamental he's been at the plate, it seems like Flores is the least likely of these three to snap the streak.