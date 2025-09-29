Giants Dismiss Manager Bob Melvin After Team Misses Playoffs Again
The San Francisco Giants have made a seismic change on the first day of the offseason.
According to multiple reports, including from Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area, the Giants have announced the firing of manager Bob Melvin, choosing to dismiss him even after they decided to pick up his contract option for the 2026 campaign early in the season.
While there was some thinking that this could happen just based on the disappointing tenure Melvin has had with a 161-163 record across two years, the fact he already had his contract picked up for next season made things a bit murky.
However, there's no doubt that missing the playoffs with this roster was a major issue. So Posey decided to make another hard decision in the early stages of his time in charge and will now be looking to hire his next manager.
What makes this so disappointing is the Giants were in a prime position to make a real charge at the playoffs this year based on what they had done from a front office perspective.
Not only did they add Willy Adames in free agency to pair with Matt Chapman on the left side of the infield, but they also got Jung Hoo Lee back from injury, had Heliot Ramos starting from Day 1 and seemed to have added more depth to their pitching staff.
Then, when they pulled off the shocking blockbuster for Rafael Devers, it felt like everything was a go when it came to actually contending for the postseason in 2025. But despite the stacked roster and offense on paper, the Giants flamed out and became a middling team during the summer.
This resulted in Buster Posey making the hard decision to become sellers ahead of the trade deadline, opting to get future assets back in return. But just when everyone was ready to look ahead for the future, San Francisco started playing better and put themselves into the Wild Card hunt again. Unfortunately, another flame out at the worst possible time resulted in the Giants missing the playoffs for the fourth year in a row.
Buster Posey Will Now Make His First Manager Hire
"The last couple of months have been both disappointing and frustrating for all of us, and we did not perform up to our standards. We now turn our focus to identifying a new leader to guide us forward," part of the statement released by the Giants read.
Who that might be will be interesting to see. With San Francisco underperforming once again, making sure the right hire is made during this cycle will be crucial. And it puts a ton of pressure on Posey to make the correct decision.