Giants to Bring Back Bob Melvin Next Season, Pick Up 2026 Option on Contract
The San Francisco Giants made a significant decision on Tuesday afternoon.
According to an announcement from the team, manager Bob Melvin had his option for the 2026 season picked up by the organization meaning Melvin is going to stick around for at least next season.
During a period in which the Giants have struggled mightily and many have questioned whether or not Melvin could be fired during the season or not retained after the year, new president of baseball operations Buster Posey instead chooses to reaffirm his commitment to the longtime manager.
"Having the chance to work alongside Bob every day, we’re really fortunate to have such an experienced leader and one of the most well-respected managers in baseball," Posey said in a statement. "His leadership, preparation, and connection with our players have been invaluable, and we believe he’s the right person to continue to guide this team forward."
Melvin had a quote within the statement as well in which he expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to continue leading San Francisco.
"I believe in what we're building here, and I appreciate the confidence that the Giants ownership group, Greg, Buster, Larry, Zack, and the rest of the Giants' organization have shown in me and our staff," Melvin said. "We have a lot of unfinished business this year and I'm looking forward to the work ahead."
Since the end of their seven-game winning streak on June 12 against the Rockies, the Giants have lost 12 of their last 17 and seem to be struggling on the offensive side of the ball.
Rather than making a rash decision though, the team has decided to show faith in what they are building and stay the course not just this year, but beyond as well.
