Giants Acquire Red Sox Star Rafael Devers in Shocking Blockbuster Trade
The San Francisco Giants just pulled off a shocking trade.
As first reported by Robert Murray of FanSided, the Giants have acquired Boston Red Sox star Rafael Devers in exchange for a package that consists of former top prospect Kyle Harrison and reliever Jordan Hicks. He later added that San Francisco's fourth-ranked prospect James Tibbs III -- who was the 14th overall pick in last year's draft -- and low-level minor league pitcher Jose Bello have also been included in the deal.
This is a monster move.
Devers had been at odds with the Red Sox since this past offseason when they decided to sign Alex Bregman, moving the incumbent third baseman out of the hot corner and into the designated hitter role against his wishes.
After he got off to a historically bad start to open this campaign, he finally started turning things around and was playing like one of the best offensive players in the sport once again.
However, Devers and Boston butted heads for the second time when starting first baseman Triston Casas went down with a season-ending knee injury and the organization approached him about playing first.
The star slugger pushed back against that in a public matter, bringing more drama to the fold.
Things seemed to have been smoothed over, though, which is why this is such a shock.
For the Giants, they have now added one of the best hitters in baseball who will bring real offensive versality and upside to this lineup that was desperately looking for a spark.
Questions about where he is going to play certainly exist right now, especially because Matt Chapman signed an extension this past winter and San Francisco didn't pursue a first baseman because they didn't want to block the path of their top prospect Bryce Eldridge.
Giving up Harrison hurts considering what he did in the minors and how he has performed this season, but with other high-end arms on the staff and in their farm system, giving him up to add Devers as a centerpiece of this roster for years to come is a no-brainer.
