Giants Former Standout Deion Sanders Has New Drop in Blenders Eyewear Collaboration
The San Francisco Giants saw firsthand how dynamic Deion Sanders could be on the baseball field when facing him as an opponent.
In his MLB career, there weren’t many teams that he produced better numbers against than the Giants. He faced off against them 34 times, taking 137 plate appearances and making the most of those turns at bat. Sander produced a robust .323/.380/.524 slash line with three home runs, eight doubles and four triples. 13 runs were knocked in and he stole eight bases as well.
Except for the stolen bases, all the other statistics were in the top four for most against individual teams in his career. The 23 runs he scored and 40 hits recorded were also within that range. So, it should come as no surprise that San Francisco took a shot at having him play for them in 1995.
Ahead of the trade deadline that year, the Giants acquired Sanders, along with Dave McCarty, Ricky Pickett, John Roper and Scott Service from the Cincinnati Reds. In exchange, San Francisco sent back Dave Burba, Darren Lewis and Mark Portugal. It was a risk for the Giants with the dual-sport superstar not having the best campaign with the Reds.
But the trade seemed to provide the necessary spark for him to get going again. He also helped them win games, something the current club is struggling to do. With San Francisco, he played in 52 games, receiving 235 plate appearances. He had a .285/.346/.444 slash line, producing a bWAR of 1.4 and an OPS+ of 112. Only in 1992, with the Atlanta Braves, did he have a higher OPS+ with a 130.
After the successful stint with the Giants, Sanders would take the 1996 season off because of his pro football career. He would return in 1997 with Cincinnati before missing the 1998 and 1999 campaigns. One more MLB shot was taken in 2001, following his retirement from the NFL, with the Reds for 32 games before he was out of the spotlight for a little while.
He would play two more seasons in the NFL, in 2004 and 2005, before calling it a career and moving on to the next phase of his life. 20 years later, Sanders is still a recognizable star. He is the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football team and remains in the spotlight as much as ever, courtesy of the collaboration he has with Blenders Eyewear.
Deion Sanders Newest Collaboration with Blenders Eyewear
The PRIME21 Collection is entering its third season and has a new highly anticipated release. The Kingpin captures the same energy that Sanders brings to the sidelines as a head coach. Lightweight and polarized with a sleek tortoiseshell frame with gold accents matches the swagger he has showcased for decades.
“This partnership with Coach Prime is about more than eyewear. It’s about shifting culture and building something that makes people feel bold every time they put it on,” said Chase Fisher, Founder of Blenders Eyewear, in the press release. “From the beginning, we weren’t chasing hype. We were creating something that lives at the intersection of sport, style, and self-belief. It’s become bigger than sunglasses. It’s culture. It’s confidence. And Season 3 is all about inviting more people into the movement.”
“Every Day is Gameday” was the message used to help launch this unique collaboration in 2023. Since then, two other pairs of sunglasses, each tailored to Coach Prime’s one of a kind style, have been released. There was also a collaboration done with Colorado super fan Peggy Coppom, whom Sanders has grown very close with, featuring her and the pompoms Coppom has become known for, on a sunglasses case.
Blenders x PRIME21 Kingpin Sunglasses
“When you put these Blenders shades on, you’re STEPPING INTO YOUR PRIME,” said Sanders. “It’s about swagger, and showing up ready to win, wherever life takes you. These aren’t just sunglasses… they’re a STATEMENT. Every day, we’re shining, and it AIN’T HARD 2 FIND."
The Blenders x PRIME21 Kingpin sunglasses standout for their sleek look and give everyone a chance to feel like Prime. His entire collection is available on the Blenders Eyewear website. Two versions of Millenia DX sunglasses are available in gold and black. As are the Meister X2, which come in color block and black/gold, all to match the Colorado school colors.