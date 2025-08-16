Giants Poor Play at Oracle Park Leads to Team Matching Ugly Franchise History
The San Francisco Giants have turned their home stadium, Oracle Park, into a house of horrors with their recent performance.
Mired in a brutal slump, manager Bob Melvin has been left befuddled, searching for answers to try and get his team back on track. It has to be a bit of a helpless feeling watching things unfold from the dugout and not being able to push the right buttons to generate some positive production on the field.
But there is only so much Melvin can do. He is making the most of the hand he was dealt but the results aren’t there. That has led to him considering all sorts of changes, such as infielder Tyler Fitzgerald playing right field so the team could try and maximize their matchup against left-handed pitching.
With the season spiraling down the drain, there doesn’t seem to be a light at the end of the tunnel. Their once stellar bullpen was picked apart at the trade deadline, with Tyler Rogers and Camilo Doval being traded to the New York Mets and New York Yankees, respectively. Randy Rodriguez, who was historically good early in the season, has shown signs of wear and tear.
Giants Have Made Brutal Franchise History at Home
The Giants are currently riding a six-game losing streak, scoring a total of 11 runs. Six of those runs came in their most recent loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, who scored one in the ninth to win 7-6. Nothing is clicking for the team right now, which has them mired in a historically poor slump at home.
A victory over the Washington Nationals on Aug. 8 is their only win on the current homestand. Prior to six games on the road against the New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates, in which San Francisco went 4-2, they were swept in three game series by those two teams. Two losses were against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the last series before that at Oracle Park.
For anyone who lost count, that is 14 losses out of their last 15 contests at home. As shared by Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle on X, this is the only the second time in franchise history the Giants have had a stretch of losing that many games at home in a single season. The only other time was in 1901.
This year’s team has done something no other team in franchise history has done in 124 years. A historically poor slump has turned what was once such a promising campaign into another lost year. With a record of 59-63 entering play on Aug. 16, reaching the .500 mark by the end of the season feels like it would be a victory for this squad.