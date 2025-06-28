Giants Get Two Positions in One With SEC Star in Recent Mock Draft
The San Francisco Giants have been searching for ways to bolster their offense for a few years now. They've missed out on key free agents like Bryce Harper, Aaron Judge, and Shohei Ohtani.
This offseason, they made a splash signing Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames, who has been up and down in his first season in the Bay Area. The offseason before that, they got Korean superstar Jung Hoo Lee, who has been great in 2025 after having his 2024 cut short due to injury.
Early in June, the team made the biggest splash of the season by trading for Boston Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers with a long term outlook on what he could do to impact the team's scoring ability.
The Giants also have prospects they are excited about, with Bryce Eldridge currently viewed as the future at first base. But many of the top guys in their system - Jhonny Level, Josuar De Jesus Gonzalez, Rayner Arias - have a very long way to go before being ready for the major league roster.
MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo put out his most recent MLB Mock Draft on Friday morning and believes San Francisco could add some unique positional versatility in the Auburn Tigers' Ike Irish, who can play both in the outfield and as a catcher.
"Irish entered 2025 contending for the title of best catching prospect in college baseball but spent most of the spring in right field after fracturing his right scapula when hit by a pitch in March," MiLB.com wrote. "There's a growing sentiment that he'd be better off maximizing his offense by sticking in the outfield, and he moves and throws well enough to get the job done in right. Behind the plate, he shows the hands to become an average receiver and framer, though a long release undermines his plus arm strength a bit."
Patrick Bailey has been excellent at catcher from a defensive standpoint, but has lacked in the bat, slashing .190/.256/.268 in 2025.
Irish has a 60-grade hit tool and 55-grade power tool on the MiLB 20-80 grading scale - his bat could have a lot of upside, making him an overall better option even if he is just "average" behind the plate.
