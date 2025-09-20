Giants Named Great Fit For Free Agent Superstar Slugger in Major Bidding War
The San Francisco Giants made a nice run over the last month or so, and while things cooled down and left them unlikely to complete the improbable postseason comeback, there have been some encouraging signs to look forward to as the page turns to the offseason.
In the first year of the Buster Posey era, the Giants were more relevant than they have been in some time, and now Posey will have the chance to build the 2026 team after his first group in 2025 could be considered a step in the right direction. San Francisco has been going after the top names on the free agent market for years now, and while signing Willy Adames was fantastic, they still have yet to land the household name type superstar their rivals have brought in.
That could all change this winter, and while there is not exactly an Aaron Judge or Shohei Ohtani type name available, there is one superstar who could be a great fit for this team. In a recent article predicting the free agents who are going to spark a major bidding war, baseball insider Robert Murray of FanSided named the Giants as an ideal fit for Philadelphia Phillies superstar designated hitter Kyle Schwarber.
Giants Could Pursue Kyle Schwarber According to Insider
"Schwarber is going to have many teams in the running for his services this winter, with the Philadelphia Phillies surely going to attempt to re-sign the star slugger," Murray wrote. "The Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants and really any big market or midwest team (Schwarber grew up in the midwest) make sense when it comes to pursuing him."
The Phillies slugger could be the exact piece this lineup needs to take the next step from promising season to fearsome and dangerous run scoring machine. Whether or not San Francisco actually makes a real run at him remains to be seen, but Schwarber is the kind of home run threat this team has been missing for years now.
Schwarber Could Fit Perfectly into Giants Lineup
The 32-year-old is not exactly an on-base machine, but he has had the best season of his career with historic levels of power. Schwarber has slashed .241/.369/.563 with 53 home runs and a Major League leading 128 RBI through 154 games, always dependable to be in the lineup every day.
The fact that he does not bring anything from a defensive standpoint makes his value a little bit of a question, however somebody is going to pay Schwarber handsomely after a season like this, and there's no reason it should not be San Francisco. A veteran presence in the clubhouse who can not only mash home runs but show a young team how to take the next step into becoming a winning franchise, Schwarber is the perfect fit.
It will be tough to pry him away from the Phillies as he clearly loves playing in Philadelphia, but at the very least, the Giants need to make him think about it with a competitive offer in order to bring the best power hitter since Barry Bonds home to the Bay Area.