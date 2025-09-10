Willy Adames Should Become the First Giant since Bonds to Have a 30 Homer Season
Willy Adames keeps on hitting, and the San Francisco Giants just keep on winning. That's been the story lately, as the veteran shortstop has been on a tear. His team continues to fight for the last National League Wild Card spot, and Adames has been one of the main performers pacing them. They once again defeated the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, 5-3, and it all started with yet another home run off of starter Zac Gallen... courtesy of Adames.
With his first-inning blast, Adames became the first Giant to homer in eight straight series since Barry Bonds in 2003. With a team-leading 28th home runs, he's just two homers away from becoming the first San Francisco Giants player to hit 30 in a season since Bonds did so in 2004. That's a 21-year drought that (barring some crazy circumstance) Adames will soon put to an end.
“I feel like it’s just getting more comfortable playing here,” Adames said about his recent hot streak. “Just forgetting what people say about [how] the ball don’t fly here and stuff like that. Just not trying to change myself. It’s been working. Just continue to go out there and continue to be myself. If that’s the result, I’m going to take it.”
Finding his comfort zone must have worked: The 30-year-old star has hit .326 (14-for-43) with 15 RBIs over his last 12 games, all of which were punctuated by Tuesday's 'tater, which traveled an estimated 397 feet.
“I was just happy it went out,” Adames said. “I just feel like after that, everybody calmed down and played their game. We were able to continue to grind and put up some more runs for the guys. It was good.”
San Francisco and their Shortstop are Surging
Heading into play on Sept 10, the Giants are now just two games behind the New York Mets for the final Wild Card spot in the NL. The Boys from the Big Apple have been playing mediocre baseball as of late, and look like they could falter down the stretch.
If the teams finish even up, New York holds the tie-breaker over 'Frisco. However, Adames says his club isn't focusing on anything else but winning - day in and day out.
“We just have to continue to play good baseball,” Adames said. “We can’t worry about anybody else but our team right now. We’ve just got to continue to have fun and continue to win series. I think that’s the key right now.”
The Giants will look for the sweep on Wednesday afternoon when they face the D-Backs in the final game of their series. Then, San Francisco will host their longtime rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers, for a three-game series at Oracle Park from Sept 12-14.