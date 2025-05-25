Giants Have One of Baseball's Best Outfields When at Full Strength
The San Francisco Giants have done everything quietly this season in terms of the amount of national attention they garner.
Quietly, they have kept pace in the gauntlet that is the National League West.
Quietly, they have a Cy Young candidate carving opposing hitters up virtually every time he takes the mound.
And quietly, the Giants have established what might just be one of baseball's best outfields as all three of their starters are having incredible seasons in their own right.
The San Francisco Giants' Quietly Great Outfield
In left field, Heliot Ramos has established himself as one of the most feared power hitters in the National League and is only getting better right now.
Slashing .286/.350/.480 with nine home runs and 26 RBI in his first 52 games of the season, Ramos is back to his All-Star quality form from the first half of last season and only seems to be getting better.
In center, Jung Hoo Lee has cooled off from what was an MVP-like start on both sides of the ball, but seeing the second-year star finally healthy again after a season-ending issue last year and coming into his own as a big league player has been incredible.
Lee is slashing .282/.330/.467 and is second on the team in RBI with 31, all while providing a Gold Glove quality level of defense at one of the most important positions on the field.
As for right field, it seems Mike Yastrzemski has elevated his level of play this year after what has been an extremely steady career. Long established as a quality right fielder, Yastrzemski is slashing .268/.368/.420 with what would be the second-best OPS+ of his career at 128.
Still providing the incredibly reliable glove he has brought throughout his career since arriving to the Major Leagues and bursting onto the scene in 2019, Yastrzemski is the definition of a solid ball player.
Like everything else with these 2025 iteration of San Francisco baseball, not many are going to instantly think of the Giants when trying to figure out who the best outfield in baseball is.
But San Francisco would put their trio up against anyone, and that faith is finally starting to pay off into winning ball games.
As the season goes on, if the Giants are able to replicate their success from the first 50 games throughout the year, the outfield is going to be a massive reason as to why.