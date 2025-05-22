Giants Slugger Has Been on MVP-Type Pace Over Last Several Weeks
The San Francisco Giants are eight games above .500 nearly two months into the season, keeping a much closer pace in the National League West than anyone expected them to.
With strengths that have depended on the night, the offense has experienced a little bit of a roller coaster despite the impressive record.
Such is the nature of the sport of baseball, inconsistency is one of the only things you'll see consistently.
Over the last month or so though, one Giants star is on an absolute tear and has been by far the best hitter in the lineup.
Heliot Ramos is On Incredible Hot Streak for San Francisco
In 2024, the Major League Baseball public was introduced to the superstar potential of Heliot Ramos and the outfielder was named an All-Star in his first full season in the big leagues after what was a dominant first half of the season.
The second half, Ramos experienced a serious numbers dip, leaving to question which version of himself was going to show up this season.
After getting off to a solid start, Ramos has turned things up a notch over the last month or so. His overall numbers on the season are impressive with a slash line of .296/.362/.500 alongside nine home runs and 26 RBI, but lately he has been even better.
Six of those nine home runs and 16 of the 26 RBI have come in the last 25 games, as has an absurd slash line of .368/.447/.621. It's really been the last two weeks though (12 games) which have been where Ramos has been tearing the cover off the ball.
Slashing .442/.490/.767 in that period, the 25-year-old is terrorizing opposing pitchers and putting the team's offense on his back.
Obviously, this is not a sustainable pace over a full season, but Ramos has answered the question resoundingly as to whether or not he's a star this season.
Right now, he's putting up the numbers not just for a second straight All-Star season, but the figures of someone who could be a legitimate candidate for the National League MVP award.
Most importantly, Ramos continuing to perform like this is going to give the Giants a real chance to keep winning games, which of course is the ultimate goal.
Still finding his way and developing, it is starting to become very clear that San Francisco might just have a superstar on its hands in the young slugger.