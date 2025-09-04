Giants' Matt Chapman Reveals an Illness He has Suffered from his Entire Life
In a candid interview with the San Francisco Chronicle, Giants third baseman Matt Chapman revealed a personal detail that most fans were totally in the dark about. The 32-year-old veteran says that he was diagnosed with Tourette Syndrome, which has affected him his entire life.
Tourette Syndrome is defined by the Mayo Clinic as 'a disorder that involves repetitive movements or unwanted sounds that can't be easily controlled. A person suffering from this disorder might repeatedly blink their eyes, shrug their shoulders, or blurt out unusual sounds or offensive words.'
“It’s something that I was not thrilled about when I was younger,” Chapman told the Chronicle. “Kids can be rough; that was not fun.”
Aside from the obvious adjustments a person with Tourette's has to make in terms of medication and following certain routines, it also affects that individual's ability to interact socially, even with family and friends.
“Matt didn’t want that to be the first thing people thought of when they heard his name,” the player's father, Jim Chapman, said. “It really doesn’t affect him. But it does make him pretty special. It’s made him a stronger person, for sure.”
For his manager, Chapman's ability to process his problem and still compete at a high level says a lot for his perseverance. The third sacker is generally viewed as a team leader, and hasn't let anything hold him back in his tenure with the Giants.
“It is so in character with Matt, with who he is,” Bob Melvin said. “As fiery as he is, it’s almost like it’s made for him, especially the way he embraces it…It works for him. He has a very powerful personality, and that’s part of it, in dealing with all of it. I’m proud of him.”
Chapman is Facing a Short Suspension from MLB
Matt Chapman has also been in the news this week due to his participation in the brawl that took place between the Giants and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Tuesday. Following a Rafael Devers home run off of Colorado starter Kyle Freeland. As Devers was heading to first base, the two began chirping back and forth, and soon, both benches cleared.
Chapman was suspended by Major League Baseball for one game, but he is appealing his suspension. So, he's able to play in the Giants’ games this week. At present, there is no set date for when Matt Chapman's appeal will be heard by MLB.