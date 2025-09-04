Giants’ Matt Chapman Suspended, Logan Webb Slams Kyle Freeland After Brawl
San Francisco Giants manager Bob Melvin said after Tuesday’s game he hoped that Major League Baseball’s punishment for the brawl with the Colorado Rockies would be lenient. MLB’s punishment was about as lenient as it could be.
While three players were ejected on Tuesday evening, only one was suspended — Giants third baseman Matt Chapman. Per MLB’s announcement, Chapman was suspected for pushing Colorado Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland during the brawl, which was sparked by an argument between Freeland and Giants slugger Rafael Devers after he hit a first-inning home run. Another Giants player who was ejected, shortstop Willy Adames, was fined an undisclosed amount.
Chapman opted to appeal the suspension, which allowed him to play in Wednesday’s game with the Rockies. He can continue to play until his appeal is heard. It’s a tactic most players use in order to continue to play. But, at this time of year it is especially important for the Giants, who are on the outskirts of the National League Wild Card race. That was a good reason for Melvin to hope that his players got away with a light punishment.
Freeland was also fined an undisclosed amount. Freeland and Devers started yelling at each other after Devers’ home run went into the right-field seats in the first inning on Tuesday. That sparked the brawl. Freeland was pushed from behind by Chapman and Adames later took a swing at him as the brawl was dying down. After a long discussion by the umpire crew, Freeland, Chapman and Adames were ejected from the game.
Once the ejections were handed down and the players left the field, the Rockies went to the bullpen and brought in Antonio Senzatela, who was removed from their rotation last week, to take over. He was given as much time as he needed to warm up. While he was warming up, Devers circled the rest of his bases to finish off his home run and give San Francisco a 2-0 lead.
What Logan Webb Had to Say About Kyle Freeland
Postgame, Giants starter Logan Webb had something to say about Freeland, who helped spark the benches-clearing brawl, in comments conveyed by NBC Sports Bay Area.
“[I’m] surprised it hasn’t happened before with that guy,” Webb said. “Just kind of runs his mouth.”
Freeland had his own comments afterward, which were conveyed by MLB.com. He put the blame squarely on Devers’ long trot from home plate to first base.
"I found it extremely disrespectful to show me up like that in the first inning — after hitting the home run, standing there watching it, taking your sweet time getting down to first base," said Freeland, per MLB.com. "I've been in this league for quite some time. I know he has as well. I just find that extremely disrespectful and felt that I needed to let him know about that."