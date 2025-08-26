Giants Have Performed at a Shockingly Low Level Since Acquiring Rafael Devers
There was a lot of excitement and optimism surrounding the San Francisco Giants when it was announced they were acquiring Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox in a shocking blockbuster trade.
One of the best sluggers in the game, he was going to address the Giants’ biggest weakness: their ability to score runs. As one of the more pleasant surprises in baseball up until the trade was made on June 15, their president of baseball operations, Buster Posey, knew more help was needed to sustain that success. So, he went out and acquired a three-time All-Star to address their offensive woes.
It was a deal lauded by everyone from fans to people around the league. Acquiring that kind of talent is always going to garner headlines. The price was fair, with San Francisco sending left-handed pitcher Kyle Harrison, right-handed pitcher Jordan Hicks, 2024 first-round pick James Tibbs III and right-handed pitching prospect Jose Bello to the Red Sox.
There would be some long-term questions that had to be answered, such as where Devers would be in the lineup. Would he start to learn how to play first base, where top prospect Bryce Eldridge is waiting in the wings? Matt Chapman, their star third baseman, was injured and Devers could always slide back over to that spot. That, on top of taking on his massive contract and how that will age, are legitimate concerns.
However, even the most pessimistic of people couldn’t have foreseen what would occur in the time since. Not only has Devers struggled to make as big an impact as people thought he would, but the team’s overall production has tanked. As shared by Thomas Nestico on X, the Giants have had the worst record in baseball since acquiring him.
Their 22 victories since that point are the fewest in baseball, one behind the Minnesota Twins, Colorado Rockies and Washington Nationals. Certainly not what San Francisco was expecting, since all three of those teams haven’t actively been trying to win at points this year. All four teams have lost 37 games since the deal went down.
At the opposite end of the spectrum is the Red Sox. They are 36-24 since trading away their star, which is the third-best mark in the league. Only the Milwaukee Brewers, at 43-16, and the Toronto Blue Jays, at 39-22, have performed better.
Rafael Devers' Production Has Dropped Significantly With Giants
The Giants’ struggles don’t fall solely on Devers, but he hasn’t produced near the level he was with Boston prior to being dealt. With San Francisco, he has a .226/.336/.410 slash line with an OPS+ of 116 through 256 plate appearances. That is a stark drop-off from what he was doing with the Red Sox, where he had a .272/.401/.504 slash line with an OPS+ of 150.
Had he produced closer to those numbers, the Giants assuredly wouldn’t be at the bottom of the standings since adding Devers. But, he isn’t the only player who has struggled during that span, with the team’s overall production dropping across the board.