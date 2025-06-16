Grading Surprise Rafael Devers Giants-Red Sox Blockbuster Trade
The San Francisco Giants just pulled off the surprise of the year in a trade with the Boston Red Sox.
Robert Murray of FanSided was the first to report that the San Francisco Giants traded for Boston Red Sox designated hitter Rafael Devers.
Murray later clarified that Boston received a package of players that included pitcher Jordan Hicks, pitcher Kyle Harrison, outfield prospect James Tibbs III and pitching prospect Jose Bello.
This is about as good a deal as the Giants could have made in acquiring a player of Devers' caliber.
Even after having a dreadful start to the year, Devers is now slashing .271/.400/.494 with 14 home runs and 57 RBI through 72 games.
The 28-year-old signed a superstar-level contract for 10 years and $313.5 million before the 2023 season. The Giants are now on the hook for that deal, which has no opt outs and ends after the 2033 season. It guarantees that San Francisco will get him for the prime of his career.
He has become one of the most reliable bats in baseball, which is something that the Giants have desperately needed.
It will have to wait to be seen if his game will translate to Oracle Park. His 162-game slash of .279/.349/.509 with 33 home runs and 107 RBI would play quite well in the Bay Area.
His time with the Red Sox isn't ending on the best terms, but it had nothing to do with the product on the field.
The two sides had been arguing for a while now. First it was about Devers not wanting to move off of third base for Alex Bregman. Later, it was about him not being willing to learn first base in the middle of the season.
Matt Chapman is not going to be moved away from the hot corner any time soon (when healthy), so it appears as though Devers will likely be at designated hitter once Chapman returns.
San Francisco could really use an answer at first — at least until Bryce Eldridge gets promoted. But it seems unlikely that Devers would magically be ready to learn the position in the middle of the year.
Speaking of Eldridge, it is a massive bonus that the Giants were able to get a superstar-level player without parting ways with their top prospect.
Tibbs is an outfield prospect whose ceiling is Major League caliber. The Giants need Devers' power now.
Hicks ended up becoming a failed starting pitching project for the Giants. He never really fit there. Getting out of the final two years of his contract is a win.
Harrison similarly hadn't found his footing as a starter. He has intriguing stuff and is young, but remains an unfinished product.
Bello is an intriguing, young, arm but is far away from the Majors. The 20-year-old has a 2.97 ERA over 78.2 innings of rookie ball since signing back in 2023.
Overall, San Francisco ends up with the best player in the deal and didn't have to give up much at all to do so. A massive swing and success for president of baseball operations Buster Posey.
Grade: A
