Giants Offense Has Shockingly Cratered Since Arrival of Rafael Devers
Rafael Devers was supposed to boost the offense of the San Francisco Giants.
Since he's arrived, he's done anything but that.
Devers is slashing .208/.322/.327 in 28 games for the Giants, including a 1-for-4 effort in the series finale on Sunday where San Francisco was swept by the Toronto Blue Jays.
Slumps happen, and the star slugger has shown he can get out of his and perform like one of the best hitters in the game. But it's safe to say this is not what the Giants envisioned when they put together the trade package it took to bring Devers to town.
Perhaps more alarmingly than just his poor performance is just how bad the team overall has looked at the plate since he's arrived.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today highlighted that before Sunday's game, and it did not paint a pretty picture about what's going on in San Francisco.
"The Giants' offense has gone belly-up since Devers' arrival. They were 41-31, and ranked 14th in MLB in runs scored before the trade, and since are just 11-16 and 27th in runs scored," he wrote.
That's shocking.
Conventional wisdom would suggest a lineup would improve when adding someone of his caliber, since it would be lengthened and put solid hitters throughout the order. But for some reason, that has not been the effect for this group.
That could change, and it likely will.
But it's still shocking to see just how bad Devers and this entire offense has performed since that blockbuster deal, something almost nobody expected to be the case based on how hot he was at the plate before he got traded.
