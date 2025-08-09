Giants Pitcher had Extra Incentive in Win over Washington
For most players in Major League Baseball, Friday was just another night of hitting, throwing, and catching. But for San Francisco Giants pitcher Kai-Wei Teng, gaining a 5-0 win over the Washington Nationals on Friday had special meaning.
The 26-year-old Taiwanese hurler entered the game in the second inning with the Giants already up 2-0, thanks to a Rafael Devers' home run. Teng tossed five scoreless innings, surrendering just three hits, striking out four batters, and allowing just one walk. He was the pitcher of record, picking up the first win of his Major League career.
As if all that wasn't already enough to be emotional about, Teng's victory came on what is recognized as Father's Day in his home country. After the game, Teng thanked his Dad and had a special message for him back home in Taiwan.
“I want to thank my Dad for supporting me over the past 18 years in anything,” Teng said through an interpreter, "I want to say ‘I love you’ to my Dad.”
Teng's win was also the first for a Taiwanese pitcher since the Pittsburgh Pirates' Wei-Chung Wang defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in September of 2019. He also became just the ninth Taiwanese pitcher in MLB history to gain a victory.
Kai-Wei Teng's Performance was special on Many Levels
Giants manager Bob Melvin doesn't normally employ relievers to throw a bullpen game, but was painted into a corner due to injuries on the staff. He gave lefty Matt Gage a one-inning start before making the call to Teng. The skipper said he was impressed by the arsenal Teng has brought to the table in 2025.
“He’s throwing more strikes, and he’s using his fastball enough to get off his breaking stuff, and his breaking stuff’s really good,” Giants manager Bob Melvin said. “So for me, he’s just being a lot more efficient.”
While it's been generally accepted that the Giants have been waving the white flag since the trade deadline, the victory on Friday was a positive for the ball club on a few different levels. It gave Melvin a better opportunity to evaluate further what bullpen arms he may want to keep around for 2026, and it put the team two games above the .500 mark. Now sitting at 59-57 (3rd in the NL West), they will look to salvage what they can in what has turned out to be a disappointing year in San Francisco.
More Giants News
• Buster Posey discusses the Future of the Giants' Top Prospect
• Giants Recent First Round Pick Starring With Dodgers Minor League Team After Trade
• Giants Newest First Round Pick Gavin Kilen Hits Major Minor League Milestone
• Biggest Question Facing Giants Down Stretch of the Season Is Rafael Devers