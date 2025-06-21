Giants Pitcher Justin Verlander Begins Paternity Leave Stint
The MLB offers players the chance to take paternity leave for up to three games and that is what San Francisco Giants PitcherJustin Verlander will be doing. Yahoo reporter Rachel Dillin broke the news that his family just grew to four as his wife Kate Upton just had their second child, a baby boy, Bellamy Brooks.
The Giants are currently in a series with the Boston Red Sox and the earliest Verlander could be expected to return to the pitching staff is against a 30-44 Miami Marlins team. The Giants will host that series starting on Tuesday, June 24.
More News: MLB Insider Reveals Turning Point Between Red Sox, Devers Before Trade To Giants
The MLB shows an impressive career for Verlander. Throughout his career he has posted a 3.32 ERA in over 3,472 innings (537 games) with an additional 3,463 strikeouts.
This season his ERA is a little higher than his career average at 4.45 in 11 games. However, in the last three games he brought his ERA down to 3.32 and is proving to be an important piece to their pitching staff. Unfortunately he is 0-4 in his starts, but it seems that he is starting to find more of a groove here recently.
More News: Rafael Devers Trade Sets Up Huge San Francisco Giants-Boston Red Sox Series
Verlander heading to the paternity list was not the only move announced by the Giants at this time. Second baseman Brett Wisely was called up from the Triple-A Sacramento team to join their roster.
Wisely might not be the biggest threat swinging a bat throughout his Majors career (overall slash of .212/.256/.312), but he is almost picture perfect in the infield as shown on the Giants stat sheet.
More News: What Are Giants' NL West Rivals Predicted To Do Ahead of Trade Deadline?
San Francisco is currently sitting second in the National League West standings behind the LA Dodgers (per MLB). They sit 4.5 games behind, but are right there to battle it out for the division as we creep towards the midway point of the season. They have some lesser opponents coming up and can hopefully manage with the loss of their veteran in the bullpen.
For more Giants news, head over to Giants On SI.