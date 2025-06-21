MLB Insider Reveals Turning Point Between Red Sox, Devers Before Trade To Giants
The San Francisco Giants are still reveling in the aftermath of the shocking trade that saw the team acquire superstar slugger Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox.
For Giants fans, it signifies the arrival of a star to their team that has proven elusive despite serious runs at Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge in free agency.
It's a factor this club has lacked ever since now-general manager Buster Posey retired as a player.
More News: Surprise Prospect Rising Through Rankings in San Francisco Giants Farm System
Now, Devers is contractually tied to the organization through the 2033 season.
Much ink has been spilled over where things went south between Devers and the Red Sox that made him available on the trade market in the first place, but Friday brought new revelations and insight.
In a post on X, ESPN MLB insider Buster Olney revealed where exactly he believed the relationship between Devers and his former club reached the point of no return.
"With hindsight: he crossroad in the Rafael Devers situation for the Red Sox came during the meetings with the player in Kansas City in early May, when Devers told club officials he would not consider preparing to play at first base until this upcoming offseason," Olney wrote.
The Red Sox alienated Devers when they signed veteran third baseman Alex Bregman to a lucrative contract in free agency.
More News: San Francisco Giants Promising Hitting Prospect Appears Ready for Promotion
Bregman had dabbled in other positions during his time with the Houston Astros, but he represented a massive defensive upgrade over Devers at the hot corner.
The club hoped Devers would ultimately accept an assignment to serve as designated hitter or even play first base when Triston Casas went down for the season, but for Devers, that was too big of an ask from a team that had committed to him as their franchise player at his natural position of third base.
More News: Giants Have Needs, but Predicted To Hold Steady After Rafael Devers Blockbuster
San Francisco gets to be the beneficiary of the situation, and now that he's in the Bay Area, Devers has expressed a willingness to play whatever position he is asked.
With another all-world defender entrenched at third base in Matt Chapman, that almost certainly will not be third base.
For more Giants news, head over to Giants On SI.