What Are Giants' NL West Rivals Predicted To Do Ahead of Trade Deadline?
The San Francisco Giants made their splash, and it was one of the biggest ones that's happened in recent Major League Baseball history when they acquired superstar slugger Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox.
Because of that, there isn't a whole lot left for the Giants to do ahead of the deadline.
With a strong pitching staff and a roster full of position players that have plenty of star power, they can sit back and watch what happens around the league.
When it comes to what San Francisco fans should expect to see from their NL West rivals before July 31, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report had some interesting predictions.
Los Angeles Dodgers
Hold
It's hard to believe this franchise won't aggressively pursue upgrades to their roster, especially when considering all the pitching injuries they have suffered so far and how competitive the division and National League is as a whole this year.
But Rymer thinks the front office could be patient with their pitching staff.
"Even with Roki Sasaki's recovery on pause, L.A. still has cause to simply wait for pitching to come to it. Shohei Ohtani is already back, and Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell eventually will be as well," he wrote.
San Diego Padres
Buy
Rymer believes this historically aggressive franchise will operate in that manner once again this year.
Who exactly they go after is hard to tell at the moment, but whenever the San Diego Padres have a chance to make additions, they usually are able to get something done.
That should be the case again before the deadline.
Arizona Diamondbacks
Hold
One of the most interesting teams to keep an eye on before July 31, if they are out of the running for a playoff spot, then they could get back a haul for who would potentially be on the trade block.
Still, it's hard to imagine the Arizona Diamondbacks will be willing to waive the white flag when they are .500 entering Friday and are starting to play better baseball as of late.
It wouldn't be surprising to see the front office take their chances and hope they get hot.
Colorado Rockies
Sell
Enough said there.
One of the historically bad teams in Major League Baseball history, they have to do what it takes to infuse some hope back into the organization by adding talented young players.
