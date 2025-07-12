Giants Pitching Prospect Duo Shines During 2025 MLB All-Star Futures Game
One of the most fun events of All-Star weekend, the MLB All-Star Futures Game, took place on Saturday and put the spotlight on a pair of San Francisco Giants pitching prospects.
Former Giants pitcher Tim Hudson, who played with current San Francisco president of baseball operations Buster Posey, was the National League's pitching coach for the day.
He was able to get both Trent Harris and Carson Whisenhunt into the game, with both players taking advantage of the opportunity.
Harris was the first Giants prospect to enter the game and, though he started out rocky, he ended up posting a nice frame before being taken out.
The 26-year-old gave up a hard-hit double to New York Yankees star prospect George Lombard Jr. to start off the fifth inning. Harris then showcased his clutch gene by getting the next three batters out in order, escaping with a scoreless inning.
Harris picked up swinging strikeouts on both Kansas City Royals slugging catcher prospect Carter Jensen and Cleveland Guardians first baseman C.J. Kayfus.
Both of those guys are red-hot Top 100 prospects known for their bats, so to get them both swinging in one inning was impressive.
It was nice to see him put together a nice outing after he has hit the first real bump in the road during the minors after his promotion to Triple-A.
He posted a 1.69 ERA with 0.938 WHIP and 25 strikeouts in 16 innings at Double-A to start the year. Since his promotion, he has a 9.45 ERA with a 2.025 WHIP with 17 strikeouts in 13.1 innings.
Perhaps he can use this as a bit of a reset and confidence builder as he heads back to Sacramento.
Whisenhunt didn't get a full inning, but did come on in the top of the seventh to pick up a strikeout and force a lineout.
He was able to get Athletics prospect and former LSU Tigers College World Series hero Tommy White swinging as the highlight of his day. It was his dominant changeup that got White to chase.
The 24-year-old worked quickly and confidently. He is trying to prove that he's ready for the big leagues. He was only taken out because the National League was trying to fit in as many pitchers as they could.
Whisenhunt has made 17 starts in Triple-A this season with a 4.50 ERA, 1.330 WHIP and 82 strikeouts in 94 innings.
Overall, it was a very successful day for the pair of San Francisco pitchers.
Bryce Eldridge was also named to the team, but did not participate in the game.
