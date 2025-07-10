Giants Land Top Prep Shortstop in Latest MLB Mock Draft
The San Francisco Giants will see new president of baseball operations Buster Posey headline the 2025 MLB draft for the first time.
Posey has shown a willingness to make bold moves in his tenure, from the offseason to in-season trades.
His first move was signing shortstop Willy Adames to the largest contract in franchise history, which quickly became the second-largest after acquiring Rafael Devers in a blockbuster trade from the Boston Red Sox.
As a result of that trade, San Francisco must replenish their farm system, one in need of young talent to surround future first baseman and No. 1 prospect Bryce Eldridge.
In addition, Adames hasn’t lived up to his steep price tag.
The Giants will be patient, but it would be wise to strengthen that position in the future or immediately as a potential backup.
They may elect to do that with the No. 13 overall pick.
San Francisco has only taken one high school player in their last seven drafts. However, when that one player is Eldridge, that’s a considerable hit.
Baseball America released its latest MLB mock draft (subscription required), and the author, Carlos Collazo, has the Giants taking prep shortstop Daniel Pierce from Mill Creek High School in Georgia.
“I’ve been hearing a lot of prep shortstops here with the Giants, who, like the Rangers, could also be looking for a bat. Pierce, Steele Hall, Kayson Cunningham, and Gavin Kilen are the top high school shortstops available. There’s some uncertainty about which of those shortstops are the next up, and I don’t think there’s any real consensus—it seems to vary more from team to team,” Collazo wrote.
Now, Kilen is either an error or a potential tell of college targets, as he is coming out of Tennessee.
Outside of that, it seems to connect San Francisco to several talented prep position players in a class headlined by them.
Pierce is the No. 13 prospect on the MLB Pipeline rankings, which notes that he “keeps getting stronger, faster, and rising up draft boards.”
The Giants may have previously preferred collegiate talent, but there’s no telling what Posey will prioritize as the new leader.
Moreover, the talent-heavy crop of prep hitters in this year’s draft class points to a strong chance of hitting on a young potential star.
