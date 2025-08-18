Giants player criticizes fans for being 'against' the team amid their poor play
The last several weeks have seen the San Francisco Giants hit a lot of bumps in the road, as they have essentially fallen out of any chance for the MLB postseason. As they have dropped in the standings, morale has also dropped among the fans. Especially when the team seemingly can't buy a win at home, having recently gone on a stretch where they lost 14 of 15 games at Oracle Park.
With all that upheaval, you would think that the locker room would be splintering under all the pressure. However, it's been quite the opposite, as the team has pulled closer through some troubling times. And that goes for their loyalty to manager Bob Melvin, as well.
Perhaps that's why outfielder Heliot Ramos felt the need to call out some fans who were calling for his manager's head. In a conversation with the San Francisco Chronicle, he aired his true feelings about observers who have called for Melvin to be fired.
“Outside people don’t know anything,” Ramos stated. “That’s the type of person he is. That doesn’t mean that he’s not a great manager. When we were winning, everybody was on our side; now, it’s like all the fans are against us and all that. "
"I don’t get it. We’re here and we know what’s going on, we know what we’re feeling, we know what we’re working for, but fans are going to be fans, we can’t do nothing about it.”
Matt Chapman had a little more diplomatic take on the Giants' current situation and their relationship with the fan base. He stated that it's nice to see the team's backers so passionate about their play.
“Obviously, we haven’t been able to get much going, especially at home, and I feel bad for our fans because they come out here and they support us every single night,” he said. “They pay their own money to come see us, and we haven’t been playing good baseball for them.”
Is Bob Melvin REALLY on the Hot Seat?
While anything can happen in Major League Baseball, it's doubtful the Giants would look to cut ties with Melvin, who is a three-time Manager of the Year Award winner. Especially considering they made a play to lure him away from the San Diego Padres just two years ago. Despite fan frustration, his job appears to be safe for now.
However, even the unflappable Melvin seems to be flabbergasted by what exactly went wrong this season. Especially when it came to the team's terrible play at home. In a recent interview, he aired that frustration without throwing his ballclub under the bus.
“The guys come out on the field every day, incentivized to try to win a baseball game,” Melvin said. “And certainly nobody's happy with the performance we've had here at home recently. Because at one point in time, [Oracle Park] was a real homefield advantage for us, and recently that script has been flipped.”