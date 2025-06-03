Giants Receive Positive Injury Update After First Baseman Left Game Early
The San Francisco Giants suffered a tough loss on Monday with the offense struggling to provide run support for ace Logan Webb.
After a lengthy road trip, the Giants returned home for a critical series against the San Diego Padres. As one of the main competitors in the National League West, this four-game set at home is essential for San Francisco to perform well in.
The Giants ultimately fell in 10 innings by a score of 1-0, squandering a great outing from their ace. Furthermore, in the loss, they saw their starting first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. forced to leave the game early after getting hit by a pitch on the hand.
Luckily, early indications are that it is just a contusion, with the X-rays coming back negative.
It has been a tough campaign so far for Wade, who is slashing .167.275/.271 with just one home run and 15 RBI this year.
Depending on how the hand feels, the slugger could miss a couple of days, with Casey Schmitt the likely replacement at first base.
While Wade has had a disappointing season offensively, Schmitt likely won’t provide them with any kind of spark either.
First base is an area that the team should be looking to address soon rather than later if they are going to be a contender. It has historically been a good hitting position, and the Giants aren’t getting any offensive production from it.
Hopefully, Wade will be back in the lineup soon, but the team needs him to be performing much better at the plate than he has so far.