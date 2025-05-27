Giants Need to Find Replacement for Struggling First Baseman
The San Francisco Giants are off to a great start this season thanks to some pleasant surprises on the roster.
Coming into the year, expectations weren’t very high for the Giants.
This past winter, the team didn’t do much to improve with the only two notable additions being Willy Adames and Justin Verlander. Considering they had some key players like Blake Snell and Michael Conforto leave in free agency, the moves made by San Francisco weren’t necessarily seen as significant improvements.
However, despite neither Verlander nor Adames performing well for the team, the Giants have still found ways to win.
With some unlikely players having great years, the Giants have been one of the better teams in the National League.
Veteran slugger Wilmer Flores has shockingly been one of the best run producers in the entire league, but he will need some help eventually because another player in a platoon split with him has struggled.
Who Has Been a Disappointment?
To begin the year, first base felt like a position that was a bit of a concern for the franchise. However, with their top prospect, Bryce Eldridge, playing that position and having excellent potential, the front office was wise not to sign anyone there long-term.
Unfortunately, current starter LaMonte Wade Jr. has not lived up to his expectations at all this season. The first baseman has slashed .211/.297/.298 without a home run in May.
Furthermore, his overall numbers are even worse with a slash line of .161/.270/.263.
With Flores being best suited as a designated hitter most of the time to stay healthy, first base has become a clear need for the franchise.
If San Francisco is going to be a contender, they will have to get more offensive production out of a historically strong offensive position.
While the 31-year-old has never been an electric hitter in the Majors, Wade's performance this year hasn’t been good enough to continue to be the starter.
With the trade deadline quickly approaching, first base should be an area the Giants look to upgrade. If they are able to get a productive hitter at the position, it would help the lineup immensely moving forward.