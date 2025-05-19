Giants Activate Casey Schmitt from Injured List to Potentially Provide Spark
As the San Francisco Giants get set for a series at home against the Kansas City Royals, they have made a couple of roster moves.
The Giants are coming off another strong week and continue to be one of the best teams in the National League this season.
San Francisco has been able to surprise a lot of people with their record so far, and a big reason for that has been the culture change for the franchise.
On Monday night, they will be starting up a series with the Royals and will be looking to pick up some wins against the American League Central opponent.
Prior to the game, they announced that they will be activating Casey Schmitt of the injured list and in a corresponding move designated David Villar for assignment.
The 26-year-old first baseman has only played in eight games this year, but flashed some promise in 2024.
Last campaign, he slashed .252/.283/.477 with six home runs in 40 games played. Due to the ineffectiveness at the plate of LaMonte Wade Jr., Schmitt might get some serious playing time if he can replicate those numbers.
The sample size has been much smaller for the young slugger so far in 2025, but there is some potential there for him to make a positive impact on the team.
Even though the offense for the Giants has been better overall this season, first base has been an issue offensively. Now, Schmitt will seemingly be getting a chance to prove what he can do, otherwise an external upgrade might be required. He was in the starting lineup at first base on Monday.