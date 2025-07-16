Giants Release Two Young Outfield Prospects From Their Minor League System
The San Francisco Giants have had a strong start to their 2025 season, and in doing so, have had to manage injuries and roster transactions at a pretty substantial clip.
Their minor league system has been undergoing quite a few changes as some of their best prospects climb the levels of their pipeline, while some of the others who have struggled are being let go.
One of the more recent examples of the latter was the Giants moving on from 2021 10th-round pick Vaun Brown and 2018 international signing Jairo Pomares. Both players were released from Double-A Richmond recently, as was reported by Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.
Both outfield prospects had been with the team for quite a while and ultimately made it to Double-A without further promotion.
Now, they will have a chance to pursue other opportunities and hopefully find a new team to try and develop with.
Brown was solid during his stint this season in Richmond, slashing .247/.347/.282 with nine runs, three RBI, 13 stolen bases, 24 strikeouts and 11 walks. While not exceptional, he showed flashes at times throughout his years with the team and could be picked up rather quickly by another team.
Pomares had a little more difficulty in Double-A this season with his efficiency, slashing .209/.268/.352. However, he did produce more counting stats, posting 34 RBI, 29 runs, nine home runs, nine stolen bases, 80 strikeouts and 22 walks.
This will likely end up being two moves that make room for other prospects, but hopefully these two can land elsewhere and continue their careers on the road to the MLB.
